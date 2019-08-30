Log In
  1. Home
  2.  → State of Product Marketing ...

State of Product Marketing Report 2019

Insights from 609 product marketing leaders

get it
The State of Product Marketing report 2019 contains the most important survey and interview insights we discovered from talking directly to hundreds of product marketers.
A glimpse into the 2019 "State of Product Marketing Report"One question I'm always fascinated by is how fellow product marketers define their roles. We've all got different experiences, and our field is a-buzz with what product marketing is and should be. So when Product Marketing Alliance (PMA) asked if I'd like an advance look at the new State of Product Marketing survey, I said yes before they even finished the question.
The State of The Union, and by Union, I mean Product MarketingApparently, my rambling tirades about product marketing caught the attention of some people that know a few things about the subject. And while I've declared my graceful departure from a PMM-specific role for a while, the wonderful folks over at Product Marketing Alliance asked me to share a few tho
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
9 Reviews5.0/5
Richard King
Richard King
Maker
In the hope of creating a consensus and better understanding of the product marketer role, we surveyed the product marketing community to learn more about the product marketer’s responsibilities, influence, goals, organizational structure, career path, career satisfaction, and more. We also interviewed ten influential product marketing leaders from companies including: HubSpot, Intercom, Twitter, Typeform, Spotify, Unbounce, Uber, Olivine Marketing, InVision and airSlate to get their recommendations on what the product marketer role should look like today and in the future. And thank you so much to the 609 product marketers who took the time to share their thoughts, experiences, and feelings in the survey. We couldn’t have created this report and started this conversation without you.
Upvote (6)Share
Jasmine Jaume
Jasmine Jaume
Maker
Thrilled to be part of this report, alongside insights from so many smart PMMs! Product Marketing varies so much from company to company, so getting an aggregated look like this is really valuable for us (and others outside of the PMM community) to understand how others think about the role and where it might go in the future. Thanks @pmmalliance for putting this together, as well as developing the PMA community - it's great to be able to chat with and learn from so many other PMMs at all types of businesses 🙌
Upvote (3)Share
Richard King
Richard King
Maker
@jasmine_j Thanks for providing one of the highlights in the report! Great interview!🔥
UpvoteShare
Mert Aktas
Mert Aktas
Amazing report, Richard! Well done.
Upvote (1)Share
Richard King
Richard King
Maker
@mert_aktas kudos to all those that contributed!
Upvote (2)Share
Jordi Mon Companys
Jordi Mon Companys
First aggregated assessment that I know of, of a highly demanded role that needs definition to take the companies that hire PMMs to another level. Congrats, @pmmalliance
Upvote (2)Share
Richard King
Richard King
Maker
@mordodemaru This is exactly the idea behind the report! thanks for reading
Upvote (1)Share
Richard King
Richard King
Maker
This is by no means a closed and definitive report. Instead, we hope this report provides a starting point to empower you to have more meaningful and data-backed discussions about the product marketing role within your company and within the wider product marketing community. We hope that these insights will help you have more influence within your organization and your overall career. If you have anything more to say on the topic we’d love to hear from you.
Upvote (1)Share