👋Hi Hunters! We’re in a time of many unknowns. But even in the best of times, the most successful product teams I’ve seen are able to merge business needs, user feedback and business objectives—all while proving ROI. 💪 🔎To learn more about how these teams work, we partnered with our friends at Mixpanel to survey more than 450 product professionals across the world about what metrics they care about, how they use data to make product decisions, and their biggest barriers to being data-driven. Today, we’re excited to launch our first-ever State of Product Analytics report 🎉(here’s a little preview of what we found): 📊The top metrics tracked across all regions and industries are Retention, Engagement, and Conversion (in that order). 📈Only 10% of product teams are able to validate all decisions with data. 😬67% of product teams aren’t confident they understand their conversion rates and know where and why users drop-off. We hope you’ll harness the learnings in this report to start turning your own customer data into business-building insights— at a time when it’s become more important than ever to understand user needs and improve the customer experience. I can’t predict the future, but I’ll leave you with this: The process of re-learning who your users are will be critical for success beyond 2020. Thanks for reading! 💙
