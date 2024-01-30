Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
E-Commerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Marketing
Finance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
This is the latest launch from State of Email 2022
See State of Email 2022’s 2 previous launches →
Home
→
Product
→
State of Email 2024
State of Email 2024
Turn insights from 250+ email experts into results
Visit
Upvote 144
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
💡 Discover success strategies and insight of 250+ email experts 💡Learn what worked best for conversion in 2023 and predictions for 2024 🚀Get industry benchmarks to measure performance
Launched in
Email
Email Marketing
Marketing
by
State of Email 2022
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
State of Email 2022
250+ marketers share their insights and email plans for 2022
23
reviews
387
followers
Follow for updates
State of Email 2024 by
State of Email 2022
was hunted by
Aquibur Rahman
in
Email
,
Email Marketing
,
Marketing
. Made by
Aquibur Rahman
,
Zeeshan Akhtar
and
Saba Rizwan
. Featured on January 31st, 2024.
State of Email 2022
is rated
5/5 ★
by 23 users. It first launched on January 20th, 2022.
Upvotes
144
Comments
68
Day rank
#12
Week rank
#40
Report