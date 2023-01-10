Products
State of Email 2023
Ranked #6 for today
State of Email 2023
Turn expert insights of 150+ email marketers into results
Get access to the database of insights from 150+ email experts and their secret framework for achieving email marketing success in 2023
Launched in
Analytics
,
Email Marketing
,
Marketing
by
State of Email 2022
About this launch
State of Email 2022
250+ marketers share their insights and email plans for 2022
19
reviews
62
followers
Follow for updates
State of Email 2023 by
State of Email 2022
was hunted by
Aditya
in
Analytics
,
Email Marketing
,
Marketing
. Made by
Zeeshan Akhtar
,
Jyothiikaa M D
,
Sabahet Amjad
and
Arun
. Featured on January 11th, 2023.
State of Email 2022
is rated
5/5 ★
by 19 users. It first launched on January 20th, 2022.
Upvotes
52
Comments
32
Day rank
#6
Week rank
#52
