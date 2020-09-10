Startups vs. Freelance Developers

discussion
Hey hunters! So, this report is a love child of a freelance platform for vetted freelancers (Lemon.io) and a content team (that would be me and my amazing colleagues who did most of the work) that’s been failing to find any cool stats on freelancing from employers’ POV. In this 130-pager you’ll tons of data on why startups decide to hire (or not to hire) offshore freelance developers, which countries they prefer to outsource to, which factors influence their decisions regarding which freelancers to hire, which tasks they don’t trust to freelancers and why, and what are the key ingredients of a positive collaboration with freelancers. Oh, and yeah — we’ve asked business about what rates they’d be willing to pay developers depending on their experience, so if you need a reference — you’ll find it in this report. We hope this report is going to come in handy for all the fellow content creators as well as everyone who’s trying to make up their mind (or their team’s minds) on whether they should or should not hire freelance developers. The report is completely free to download, no email walls too. All feedback, suggestions and questions are welcomed!
this is awesome. I will definetely need this info in one of my email campaigns, thanks!
@shveda_lyapochckina yay, happy to hear that :)
From a freelancer's side, I find it really useful to read the findings! This info unfortunately always remains unpublished and not known to the general public.
@myroslava_domanitska Thanks! that's exactly what we wanted to achieve - some clarity about hiring freelancers from the employer's perspective ;)
Great job @kay_larina @tania_ilutsa @elena_fabrykant. And as always amazing design by @aaz127 and @olenko_kucher
@volodarik thanks!
@volodarik thanks for the opportunity to work on crazy projects like this one :D
@kay_larina The floor is your :)
The report looks fantastic, guys, you're the professionals 🙌👏
