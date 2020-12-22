  1. Home
Discover aggregate data on average startup valuations and revenue multipliers in 55 industry groups, based on real data sourced from 200,000+ deals. Learn who are the top VC investors in rounds like yours.
Anna Scherbak
Maker
Maker at Unicorn Nest
Hey fellow Product Hunters! 👋 We’ve built a Startup Valuation Nest to help founders determine their startup valuation. We've aggregated data about the actual valuation of startups in 55 industry clusters and put it on a graph to show how the valuation has changed since 2015. To ensure the accuracy of the data, we've eliminated all anomalies and outliers. With Startup Valuation Nest you can: - see the average historic startup valuations in your investment stage and industry cluster - check the current revenue to valuation multiplier for your industry based on the latest available data - see the top 5 investors in a similar stage and industry - last but not least, historical data can show how stable your industry is. Your valuation depends on many factors, including your market and team. However, our tool can serve as a reference point. We will be happy to hear your feedback here in the comments. 🙂
Yura Vysoven
Cool
Ruslan VoloshynCEO, SuperMegaUltraPremium.com
Great tool 🔥
Bogdan Ionita
Product Lead at mirro.io
new bookmark..
Anna Scherbak
Maker
Maker at Unicorn Nest
@bogdan_ionita Happy to hear!
Victor Sakharchuk
we found it useful
