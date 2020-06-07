Startup Index Newsletter by DocSend

Discussion
Nick Frost
Maker
Hey everyone! We have thousands of founders sending and investors receiving startup pitch decks during their fundraising process using DocSend. In our weekly email, we focus on one slide of the pitch deck, feature an original Q&A interview with a startup expert on that week’s theme, and share key metrics related to that slide based on DocSend Startup Index tools including the Pitch Deck Interest metrics, Pitch Deck Analyzer, and Active Investors List. 💡 Our recent themes were: - Go to market strategy with Andy Lihani of Salesforce - Rethinking your business model with Farjan Mayan of Kanna - Fundraising in the current climate with Aileen Lee of Cowboy Ventures - Founding teams with David Hehman of Underdog Labs - COVID impact on growth and valuations with Michael Brown of Bowery Capital 🌟 If you’re fundraising, deploying capital, or interested in exclusive Q&As with founders, investors, and industry experts, make sure to subscribe!
Nice effort. A link to back issues would be helpful.
Thanks for the comment, @rick_segal! There's a link on the landing page to read past newsletter issues on the DocSend blog.
