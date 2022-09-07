Products
This is the latest launch from BaseTemplates
See BaseTemplates’s 16 previous launches →
Startup Academy
Ranked #4 for today
Startup Academy
200+ videos that help you become a better founder
As a founder, you have to wear a lot of different hats. And that means learning something new every day. These videos are like your Founder MBA as you get insights from experts in all fields.
Launched in
Marketing
,
Startup Books
,
Startup Lessons
by
BaseTemplates
Range
About this launch
BaseTemplates
Templates & Resources to raise money for your startup
211
654
Startup Academy by
BaseTemplates
was hunted by
Maximilian Fleitmann
in
Marketing
,
Startup Books
,
Startup Lessons
Made by
Maximilian Fleitmann
and
Sina Sadegh
Featured on September 8th, 2022.
BaseTemplates
is rated
4.6/5 ★
by 161 users. It first launched on November 4th, 2015.
Upvotes
17
Comments
5
Day rank
#4
Week rank
#76
