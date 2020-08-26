discussion
Hello Product Hunters! 👋 We updated Startup to version 4! It's a huge update that comes with new features and optimizations. Our goal, at Designmodo, is to make Startup a no-code tool for web designers, developers, and business owners. — ❓ What's New? With this update, we have improved app functionality and added an online editor. 🧐 Details - Edit text online. - Upload images to your gallery and reuse them in any template you need. - Released the “Share Project” feature, share your projects with your friends or colleagues. - Improved the speed of the online app. - Added ability to edit classes of any element. - Added the ability to edit attributes of any element. - Added the ability to edit the HTML tag of an element. - Added the ability to change settings for the entire block (background, padding, classes, attributes, etc.). - Update Bootstrap, jQuery, FontAwesome to latest versions. - Documentation updated. And more... see the changelog for details. 🤗 ✅ Present Thousands of free and paid users use Startup to create websites. Now we offer pre-designed blocks to easy start your projects online. 🤫 Next We're working on the next big update that will include new blocks, update to Bootstrap 5 (when it is officially released), a big redesign and app improvements, projects collection to easy organize your work, and more. 📝 Suggestions We’d love some feedback and we're happy to answer questions! 😃 — Designmodo Team
V4 looks great
@johnchaplin Thank you John :)
The best landing page builder ever made 🙌
We've been using Startup (and other Designmodo products) for sometime. The inline text edit and image upload makes this perfect 👍