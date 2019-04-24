Startup is a powerful Bootstrap builder and is a perfect tool to create website or prototype projects. It will fit all kinds of projects thanks to unlimited web elements and predesigned modules and templates.
Hello Product Hunters! 👋 This is our second release on ProductHunt this month! The first is here. This time we are releasing the biggest update ever to our most popular product, Startup. Startup is an online Bootstrap builder that comes with predesigned elements and templates. ❓ What's New? Everything about Startup is new with this release: the online app, design, code, functionality, effects, styles, templates and more. 🧐 Details: - Brand new Startup design - Absolutely new code - Free demo blocks in generator with 24 blocks that you can use absolutely free! - New design of all blocks in generator - New free design sources in Figma - Live preview in generator, without refreshing the page or opening a new tab - Choose font family, font weight and subset for body and headings directly from generator - All colors of a project change directly from generator - Set animation speed and style directly from generator - 6 pre-defined styles (fonts, colors, animation settings) for a quick start - Shuffle and random magic button for generating a website design (in case you’re having trouble with inspiration) - All extra classes of Framework were reviewed, unnecessary elements removed, classes names become more Bootstrap-like; framework become 66kB less (161kB -> 95kB); all code was refactored - Documentation updated - Updated blocks design, new fonts, new color palette; added a new mockup devices - Updated design generator according to the new style And more... read the changelog for details. 🤗 💡 Our Solution Startup - is a powerful Bootstrap builder and is a perfect tool to create website or prototype projects. It will fit all kinds of projects thanks to unlimited web elements and predesigned modules and templates. 🤯 So simple? Yes! Don’t believe it? Watch this short video. 📝 Suggestions 🙏 We’d love to get some feedback and we're happy to answer questions! 😃 — Designmodo Team
