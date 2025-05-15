Launches
StarNote
StarNote
Note-taking and PDF editor for Android tablets
Visit
Upvote 59
Take notes, annotate PDFs, and stay organized with layers, tags, and flexible templates. Everything comes together on an infinite canvas built for smooth thinking.
Free
Launch tags:
Android
•
Productivity
•
Notes
About this launch
59
Points
1
Comments
Day Rank
Week Rank
StarNote by
StarNote
was hunted by
Luo Baishun
in
Android
,
Productivity
,
Notes
. Made by
August Liu
and
Steven Owen
. Featured on May 18th, 2025.
StarNote
is not rated yet. This is StarNote's first launch.