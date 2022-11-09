Products
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Staffparty
Staffparty
Ranked #17 for today

Give every candidate the VIP treatment

Payment Required
Embed
You need an edge if you want to hire the best people. Built with a community of hundreds of top recruiting leaders in tech, Staffparty’s software helps you deliver a VIP recruiting experience for every candidate, on autopilot.
Launched in Hiring by
Pendo Starter
Lighten the load on your R&D, sales, and support teams
About this launch
0
reviews
86
followers
Staffparty by
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in Hiring. Made by
Patrick Martinchek
. Featured on November 16th, 2022.
is not rated yet. This is Staffparty's first launch.
Upvotes
11
Vote chart
Comments
6
Vote chart
Day rank
#17
Week rank
#98