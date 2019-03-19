Log InSign up
The future of gaming is not a box. Introducing Stadia, a new gaming platform from Google for playing AAA video games across all kinds of screens.
Google's Stadia game-streaming platform kills huge downloadsOnstage at GDC, Google CEO Sundar Pichai announced the company's latest big initiative, taking on the entire gaming industry with a live-streaming service called Stadia. The service will let gamers leave their hefty GPUs and expensive systems behind. Pichai says that the service can be used o...
Here is Google's controller for its Stadia game-streaming serviceEarlier this month, a patent surfaced that revealed a possible design for a forthcoming Google game controller. Now that Google has officially unveiled its long-expected cloud gaming service, called Stadia, we can finally get a look at what the gamepad actually looks like and how it works.
Jake Crump · Head of Support at Product Hunt
I think the ability to interact with streamers and share specific states from let's plays is one of the most exciting aspects of this. I'm very curious to see how this rolls out and how many game developers release titles that take advantage of these kinds of features.
Amrith Shanbhag · Community + Social at Product Hunt
RIP Twitch? 👀 This feels like the future came too soon – 4K HDR 60fps streaming on any device without a console 🤯
Stephen Johnston · Founder, Launch Media Network
@amrith Which will be amazing on a low latency network, but real world experience will have some growing pains. Also, say bye bye to your bandwidth.
Max · JS Developer
Everything about this is mind-blowing. From the idea, to the hardware, to the controller, to the youtube integration to the social features to Jade Raymond leading their new first party game studio. Can't wait for this to go live!
