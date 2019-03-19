The future of gaming is not a box. Introducing Stadia, a new gaming platform from Google for playing AAA video games across all kinds of screens.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
MakersThere are no makers yet
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Jake CrumpPro@jakecrump · Head of Support at Product Hunt
I think the ability to interact with streamers and share specific states from let's plays is one of the most exciting aspects of this. I'm very curious to see how this rolls out and how many game developers release titles that take advantage of these kinds of features.
Upvote (2)Share·
Amrith Shanbhag@amrith · Community + Social at Product Hunt
RIP Twitch? 👀 This feels like the future came too soon – 4K HDR 60fps streaming on any device without a console 🤯
Upvote (1)Share·
Stephen Johnston@glstephen · Founder, Launch Media Network
@amrith Which will be amazing on a low latency network, but real world experience will have some growing pains. Also, say bye bye to your bandwidth.
Upvote Share·
Max@rdev · JS Developer
Everything about this is mind-blowing. From the idea, to the hardware, to the controller, to the youtube integration to the social features to Jade Raymond leading their new first party game studio. Can't wait for this to go live!
Upvote (1)Share·