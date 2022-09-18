Products
Home
→
Product
→
Stacks
Stacks
Solving the lost bookmarks problem
Visit
Upvote 1
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
You bookmark something to avoid forgetting it, but then you forget that you ever saved it!

Stacks changes that.
Stacks changes that.
Launched in
Browser Extensions
,
Chrome Extensions
,
Productivity
+1 by
Stacks
About this launch
Stacks
Solving the lost bookmarks problem.
0
reviews
0
followers
Follow for updates
Stacks by
Stacks
was hunted by
Tanay Lakhani
in
Browser Extensions
,
Chrome Extensions
,
Productivity
. Made by
Tanay Lakhani
,
Himanshu
and
Adnan Zubair
. Featured on September 22nd, 2022.
Stacks
is not rated yet. This is Stacks's first launch.
Upvotes 1
1
Comments 1
1
Day rank #28
#28
Week rank
#119
Report