StackML helps makers of all kinds to use state of the art machine learning models in the browser. It's a no code platform which requires zero setup.
Neetu SinghMaker@neetusingh1791 · Co-founder of AppLaunchpad
Hi everyone, StackML is a platform to use machine learning models in-browser. Reasons we built this tool: There are different type of makers who want to use machine learning in their apps. But face lots of hurdles like infrastructure setup, lack of AI expertise, server cost, etc. We want to help creators of all kinds to start building and using machine learning models in their apps in the simplest way. With StackML they require zero coding, no AI expertise, no server cost as models re built in-browser. With StackML javascript library people can use state of the art machine learning models in their apps with few lines of code. Also, StackML is completely free. Would love to hear your thoughts!
Kamal Kant KosariyaMaker@kkkosariya · Co-founder AppLaunchpad
Thanks, @kevin for the hunt. StackML is in early access, but you can sign-in without any waiting for the next few days. Of course, this is just the start, we have a ton of new features coming up. We would love to have your feedback, reach out at kamalk@stackml.com. Or if you find any bug, please report at support@stackml.com.
