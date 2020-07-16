Stack Advice
Get advice from developers on specific tech stack decisions
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Yonas
Maker
👋🏾 Hey PH, we’re back at it! I’ve probably said this before, but this is my single favorite product launch we’ve ever done. It’s the culmination of everything we’ve built since we launched back in 2014. The next time you need advice on which tool to use to build your app, infrastructure, or your next feature, you can use StackShare to ask our community of over 500K developers, engineers, CTOs, and VPs of Engineering from around the globe. Stack Advice is the evolution of Stack Decisions- just describe your situation and constraints, tag the appropriate tools, and we’ll send out your request to the community and they’ll be able to respond in a threaded discussion. This has been in Beta for the past year as we’ve (very) slowly and carefully tested and tweaked the mechanics of how it all works, so we’re excited to finally release this. There are now over 1,000 Stack Advice discussions using this new feature, thanks to the over 500 StackSharers who’ve taken time out of the days (and nights) to help a developer in need 🙏🏾 People asking for advice range from students just getting started on their programming journey to experienced CTOs looking to scale existing systems, and that’s what’s so exciting. This is a feature everyone can use regardless of their experience level, and there’s literally no right answer to someone’s request for advice. That’s why we’re not calling this Q&A, there is no answer, only perspectives from people that have used those technologies. More than happy to dive into the nitty gritty details of the mechanics if people are interested :) Would love to hear everyone’s feedback! 🚀
UpvoteShare