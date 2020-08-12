Deals
Jobs
Discussions
Ship
Mentors
Log In
Sign up
Home
→
ssgo
ssgo
A minimalistic, unconfigurable Deno static site generator.
Developer Tools
Ssgo is a minimalistic, unconfigurable static site generator for Deno 🦕.
It basically consumes HTML templates and data to create HTML web pages. It also comes with handling of components, and supports TypeScript out of the box 📦.
Tweet
Share
Embed
Featured
an hour ago
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yes
No
No reviews yet
💬
Be the first to comment
Send