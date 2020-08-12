  1. Home
A minimalistic, unconfigurable Deno static site generator.

Ssgo is a minimalistic, unconfigurable static site generator for Deno 🦕.
It basically consumes HTML templates and data to create HTML web pages. It also comes with handling of components, and supports TypeScript out of the box 📦.
