Home
→
Product
→
sqlTranslate
sqlTranslate
sql, data, analytics, database, query, syntax, translation
You can simply type in your query in natural language and get the corresponding SQL code, or type in your SQL code and get a human-readable translation. This project is 100% free and open source.
Launched in
Open Source
,
Analytics
,
Developer Tools
by
sqlTranslate
About this launch
sqlTranslate
sql, data, analytics, database, query, syntax, translation
sqlTranslate by
sqlTranslate
was hunted by
Kate Reznykova
in
Open Source
,
Analytics
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
Kate Reznykova
. Featured on March 21st, 2023.
sqlTranslate
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is sqlTranslate's first launch.
Upvotes
33
Comments
9
Day rank
#22
Week rank
#77
