Launches
Products
News
Community
Advertise
Subscribe
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → SQLPilot
SQLPilot

SQLPilot

AI First SQL Editor - write complex queries with AI

Free Options
SQLPilot is an AI first SQL editor which helps you write SQL queries in natural language by connecting to the database source and directly mentioning the context in the prompt
Launched in
Analytics
Developer Tools
Database
 by
SQLPilot
VidAU
VidAU
Ad
Generate engaging videos in batches within a few minutes
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Cursor Copilot++
About this launch
SQLPilot
SQLPilotAI First SQL Editor - write complex queries with AI
0
reviews
25
followers
SQLPilot by
SQLPilot
was hunted by
shobhit
in Analytics, Developer Tools, Database. Made by
shobhit
. Featured on June 21st, 2024.
SQLPilot
is not rated yet. This is SQLPilot's first launch.
Upvotes
25
Vote chart
Comments
3
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-