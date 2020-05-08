Spotify: Listening Together

Discussion
Giuliano Ambrosio
Maker
Hey Everyone, today I want to suggest a special Spotify project, very interesting indeed. Happy listening and discovery. About Listening Together It started as an experiment in 2014, when media artist Kyle McDonald had the idea of finding the “serendipity” of two listeners pressing play on the same song within milliseconds of each other. Fast forward to seven years later, and Spotify has hundreds of millions of listeners around the world. And the power of the original idea inspired us to once again look into the data. When we did we found that now, every second, more than 30,000 people start playing the same song as someone they’d never met. Listening connects us, sometimes if we know it or not.
