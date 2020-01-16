  1. Home
Spotify for Pets

Music for you and your pet, based on the music you love

Get your Pet Playlist. Music for best friends.
Discussion
Taylor Majewski
My dog's playlist is cooler than most of mine.
Amrith Shanbhag
I've never wanted a pet more 😩
Craig Paterson
Cool idea! I hope my dog likes the choices 😉
