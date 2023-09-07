Products
SpotGPT by Spottabl
SpotGPT by Spottabl
Free GenAI Tool for Recruiters & Interviewers
SpotGPT: Revolutionizing recruiting and interviewing with AI. Effortlessly craft job descriptions, screen candidates, generate interview questions, and more. Your all-in-one solution for recruiters and interviewers. 🤖💼🎙️🚀
Launched in
Hiring
Productivity
Artificial Intelligence
by
SpotGPT by Spottabl
About this launch
SpotGPT by Spottabl
Free GenAI Tool for Recruiters & Interviewers
SpotGPT by Spottabl by
SpotGPT by Spottabl
was hunted by
Anupam Choudhari
in
Hiring
,
Productivity
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Anupam Choudhari
,
Satheesh K V
,
Vani Shri
and
Narasimha Prasad
. Featured on September 7th, 2023.
SpotGPT by Spottabl
is not rated yet. This is SpotGPT by Spottabl's first launch.
