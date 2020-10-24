discussion
Samesh Wijeweera
MakerSpokk - Founder
Back when I was in university, we had groups of people talking about each other's backs. These remarks were both positive and negative. I came to the realization that most of these "remarks" are vital pieces of information that people can use to improve their day to day lives. The problem was that they never received this feedback as most people were reluctant to open up and be honest with each other - the point being even close associates needed the option of anonymity to open up. We built Spokk to create a positive environment for feedback and improvement. It took us years of learning and hard work to build everything from scratch (dev, marketing, product, etc.) and we really hope you enjoy it. We are planning to break up topics for asking questions. These are some ideas we have but we would love to get your input. - Designers (Graphic, fashion, architectural, logo, poster, interior, etc.) - Presenters / comedians / speakers - Singers / Dancers - Artists and craftsmen - Decision makers and researchers - Writers (Blogs, poems, books, etc.) - Fashion (Clothing, makeup, hair, etc.) It is our dream to see people use Spokk daily, as an extension of themselves,continuously improving, because that's how we can be the best versions of ourselves. We can't really offer you anything besides love since the platform is free but we do want to thank you for the support and feedback you provide. Have a good day! <3
