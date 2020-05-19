Discussion
Hi Product Hunters :) I'm the CTO and founder of Splitbee. I am happy to finally release my project I've worked on for the last 6 months. It started as a minimal A/B testing tool but transformed into much more than that. We provide an all-in-one solution for analytics. Imagine a combination of Mixpanel, Google Analytics & Optimizely! - Follow incoming traffic in realtime. Uncover where users come from and what pages they visit. - Create funnels for your user journeys. Detect flaws and iterate for improved conversions. - Affordable A/B testing – Leverage the power of A/B testing without breaking the bank You might wonder how it compares to Mixpanel? - Everything is realtime - All features included - no upgrades needed - Analytics for websites out of the box (referrer, page views & unique users over time,...) - Server-side A/B testing - Affordable Thanks for the amazing landing page @timolins @laurids
