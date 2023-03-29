Products
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AINo CodeSocial MediaEcommerceAnalyticsAll topics
Web3Design toolsData AnalyticsMarketingFinance
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
This is the latest launch from Spline
See Spline’s 6 previous launches
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Spline AI (Alpha)
Spline AI (Alpha)

Spline AI (Alpha)

Expand your 3d creative process with AI

Free Options
Embed
Spline AI is a new way to design and collaborate in 3d while using AI. 🔮Create objects/scenes, 📸 animate, 🏓 add physics, 🕹️brainstorm ideas, 🎨change colors/materials, 🌈generate style alternatives, and more.
Launched in Design Tools, Artificial Intelligence by
Spline
Hundrx
Ad
Supercharge your Twitter experience

Support is great. Feedback is even better.

"Thanks for checking out Spline AI for 3d design. We would love to know your thoughts abou it!"

Spline AI (Alpha)
The makers of Spline AI (Alpha)
About this launch
Spline
SplineDesign tool for 3D web experiences
123reviews
274
followers
Spline AI (Alpha) by
Spline
was hunted by
Alejandro León
in Design Tools, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Alejandro León
. Featured on March 30th, 2023.
Spline
is rated 4.9/5 by 116 users. It first launched on March 28th, 2020.
Upvotes
15
Vote chart
Comments
3
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-