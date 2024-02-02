Products
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Popular products in...
AINo CodeSocial MediaE-CommerceAnalyticsAll topics
Web3Design ToolsDeveloper ToolsMarketingFinance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Legal
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → spliffpay
spliffpay

spliffpay

Accepting crypto payments made easy

Free Options
Embed
• Accept crypto payments with zero transaction costs. • Tailored for seamless integration with ERC-20 tokens. • Create, customize, print your invoice without a hassle. • Effortlessly incorporate crypto payments into your business operations.
Launched in
Payments
Business
Cryptocurrency
 by
spliffpay
Guidde
Guidde
Ad
Magically create free video documentation with AI
About this launch
spliffpay
spliffpayAccepting crypto payments made easy
0
reviews
29
followers
spliffpay by
spliffpay
was hunted by
Mr Rottie
in Payments, Business, Cryptocurrency. Made by
Mr Rottie
. Featured on February 3rd, 2024.
spliffpay
is not rated yet. This is spliffpay's first launch.
Upvotes
23
Vote chart
Comments
3
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-