Subscribe
Sign in
Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
Shoutouts Leaderboard
The most-loved products on Product Hunt
Launch tags
Popular product themes
Product categories
Industries and sub-categories
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
See Spiky’s previous launch →
Home
Product
Spiky
Spiky
Real-time insights for faster, smarter sales decisions.
Visit
Upvote 78
20% off
•
Free Options
Unlock real-time coaching for your team with Spiky AI—helping reps execute playbooks, close deals faster, and streamline workflows to drive revenue growth.
Launched in
Productivity
Sales
Artificial Intelligence
by
Spiky
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Show more
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Spiky
2x your revenue by scaling winning behaviors
32
reviews
Follow
Spiky by
Spiky
was hunted by
Ben Lang
in
Productivity
,
Sales
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Nisa Meray
,
Anıl Demir
,
Didem Küçükkaraaslan
,
Burak
,
Sinem Ünal
,
Beyza Kumanova
,
Zeynep Karvan
,
Waleed Shaarani
,
Erkin Metin Erol
,
Gunduz Huseynli
,
Mizbah
,
Nesibe Sare Özkan
,
Ali Eren Ak
,
Erdem Böcügöz
and
Eren Cansev
. Featured on November 11th, 2024.
Spiky
is rated
5/5 ★
by 32 users. It first launched on April 26th, 2023.
Upvotes
78
Comments
8
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report