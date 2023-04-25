Products
Spiky
Spiky
Surpass revenue peaks via analytics-empowered meetings
Scale new sales heights with Spiky! Leverage the power of meetings analytics with integrated CRM information. Streamline the sales process with automated summaries, feedback, and CRM data fill-outs. Try for free to enhance your sales game!
Launched in
Productivity
Sales
Analytics
Spiky
About this launch
Spiky
Surpass revenue peaks via analytics-empowered meetings
Spiky by
Spiky
was hunted by
Ben Lang
in
Productivity
,
Sales
,
Analytics
. Made by
Derin Bilgin
,
Nisa Meray
,
Alperen Yucal
,
Anıl Demir
,
Atakan Erbas
,
Ayda Ecem Çele
,
Didem Küçükkaraaslan
,
Efe Sencan
,
Erdem Böcügöz
,
Erkin Metin Erol
,
Gunduz Huseynli
,
Hakan Sivuk
,
Hazal K.
,
Izaan Aamir
,
Mizbah
,
Nesibe Sare Özkan
,
Sinem Ünal
,
Suleyman Ates
and
Zeynep Karvan
. Featured on April 26th, 2023.
Spiky
is rated
5/5 ★
by 4 users. This is Spiky's first launch.
Upvotes
34
Comments
8
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
