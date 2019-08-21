Spider Pro
The easiest way to scrape the internet.
#1 Product of the DayToday
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Maker
Amie Chen
Hi there! I made Spider Pro, an easy-to-use web scraping tool that turns websites into organized data. It requires 0 configurations or programming experience, simply starts clicking to collect data! I made this tool because I couldn't find a simple and cheap solution to collect data. Most solutions out there are too complicated, too expensive and too feature-rich. I wanted something more friendlier than what was existing. Therefore, earlier this year I released Spider (the free version) and 6000+ users have tried and loved it. Since then I've been working on Spider Pro, a more robust version that answers to lots of Spider's user feedback and requests. Some key features: + Unobtrusive user interface design + Scrape paginated content with a single click + Scrape ajax loaded content + No server involved (👉zero subscription fee!) + Improved selector logic for better results + Custom selector for quirky website structures Did I mention to celebration of the launch, there's a 25% off discount till 8/31? Use "spiderbuddy" on checkout. Also, please feel free to let me know if you have any question!
UpvoteShare
Love the free version, so instant purchase here!
UpvoteShare