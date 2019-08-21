Log InSign up
Spider Pro

The easiest way to scrape the internet.

Spider Pro is the easiest tool to scrape the internet. Simply point and click to turn websites into organized data and download them as JSON/CSV. No coding or configurations required. Works with paginated websites and ajax loaded content.
Hi there! I made Spider Pro, an easy-to-use web scraping tool that turns websites into organized data. It requires 0 configurations or programming experience, simply starts clicking to collect data! I made this tool because I couldn't find a simple and cheap solution to collect data. Most solutions out there are too complicated, too expensive and too feature-rich. I wanted something more friendlier than what was existing. Therefore, earlier this year I released Spider (the free version) and 6000+ users have tried and loved it. Since then I've been working on Spider Pro, a more robust version that answers to lots of Spider's user feedback and requests. Some key features: + Unobtrusive user interface design + Scrape paginated content with a single click + Scrape ajax loaded content + No server involved (👉zero subscription fee!) + Improved selector logic for better results + Custom selector for quirky website structures Did I mention to celebration of the launch, there's a 25% off discount till 8/31? Use "spiderbuddy" on checkout. Also, please feel free to let me know if you have any question!
Jacob Bøtter
Jacob Bøtter
Love the free version, so instant purchase here!
