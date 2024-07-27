Launches
Products
News
Community
Advertise
Subscribe
  1. Home
  2. Product
  3. SpeakWake My GPT
SpeakWake My GPT

SpeakWake My GPT

Turn ChatGPT into your assistant and support voice wake-up.

✅You can say "Hey Google" or "Jarvis" to wake up ChatGPT's chat assistant. ✅Using the system assistant shortcut keys to wake up the voice chat function of ChatGPT.
Launched in
Android
Productivity
 by
SpeakWake My GPT
OnDemand
OnDemand
Ad
Start building GenAI products using OnDemand
About this launch
SpeakWake My GPT
SpeakWake My GPTTurn ChatGPT into your assistant and support voice wake-up.
0
reviews
6
followers
SpeakWake My GPT by
SpeakWake My GPT
was hunted by
dylan xu
in Android, Productivity. Made by
dylan xu
. Featured on July 28th, 2024.
SpeakWake My GPT
is not rated yet. This is SpeakWake My GPT's first launch.
Upvotes
6
Vote chart
Comments
2
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
#235