SpeakWake My GPT
SpeakWake My GPT
Turn ChatGPT into your assistant and support voice wake-up.
✅You can say "Hey Google" or "Jarvis" to wake up ChatGPT's chat assistant. ✅Using the system assistant shortcut keys to wake up the voice chat function of ChatGPT.
Launched in
Android
Productivity
by
SpeakWake My GPT
About this launch
SpeakWake My GPT
Turn ChatGPT into your assistant and support voice wake-up.
SpeakWake My GPT by
SpeakWake My GPT
was hunted by
dylan xu
in
Android
,
Productivity
. Made by
dylan xu
. Featured on July 28th, 2024.
SpeakWake My GPT
is not rated yet. This is SpeakWake My GPT's first launch.
6
2
-
#235
