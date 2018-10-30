Spatulah is a web tool designed to make it easy to extract comments from an Instagram post. Undaunted by 8000 comments or 1000 spambots, we are relentless in scraping out comments for your scrutiny. Give us the URL, and we'll give you the deets.
Soham AdwaniMaker@snazzyham · Full Stack Web Developer, GOODSTUPH
Hey Everyone, We built a tool for our community managers who were sick of copying out Instagram comments into an Excel sheet to keep track of contests and what not, so we decided to make a tool that would save us that time. It's free to use, and we would love to hear any feedback you may have!
