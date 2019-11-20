Spark 2.5
Justin Rockmore
Used to be a big Spark user, the UI turned me off, but this might turn me back! Any shot at: - An updated macOS UI to match this Slick new design? - ReadReceipts (aka my core reason for using AirMail 3) @denzhadanov looks great!
Four years ago, we've embarked on a ambitious journey - create the best email experience for professionals and their teams. But what's best? We believe that email experience can be effortless, beauitufl and collaborative. That's why the tagline for Spark is "love your email again". Inbox is where we spend time, make deals, create things and move business forward - so why do we have to experiece bad emotions while there? The new Spark is set to bring even move positive experience, and the all-new slick design. So here's whats' new: - Slick New Design - Dark Mode - Inbox with Avatars - Customize Email Actions - Open multiple windows on iPad We'd love to hear your feedback, especially if you have a team that lives by the inbox, or if you have an assistant.
@denzhadanov congratulation on the release! when would Mac app follow suit and feature avatars? :)
@denzhadanov congrats, pal!
Here’s my feedback: Spark is AWESOME! I have been using it for YEARS ( since it first became available ). I LOVE the new features! Keep up the great work!
Love Spark. I recently switched away from Gmail to use Spark's collaboration features to share email drafts with teammates and delegate followups.
Great update! Avatars make it just that little bit quicker to search through older emails. you guys are the perfect email client. Hoping you add a per user view, ie, clicking on a user allows us to see the previous history of emails with them and/or shared media