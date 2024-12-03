Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
This is the latest launch from aide
See aide’s previous launch →
Home
Product
SOTA SWE
SOTA SWE
State of the art AI agent in your VSCode
Visit
Upvote 15
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
SOTA SWE is an autonomous software engineer right in your editor. SOTA SWE has access to:
- your terminal for running commands
- can create and edit files
- look at the problems in your code and fix all of them on its own
Launched in
Productivity
Developer Tools
Artificial Intelligence
by
aide
Particle
Ad
An easier way to keep up with the news
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
aide
Hackable AI native editor
0
reviews
106
followers
Follow for updates
SOTA SWE by
aide
was hunted by
Michael Seibel
in
Productivity
,
Developer Tools
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
sandeep pani
and
Naresh R
. Featured on December 5th, 2024.
aide
is not rated yet. It first launched on March 18th, 2024.
Upvotes
15
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report