State of the art AI agent in your VSCode

Free
SOTA SWE is an autonomous software engineer right in your editor. SOTA SWE has access to:

- your terminal for running commands
- can create and edit files
- look at the problems in your code and fix all of them on its own
Launched in
Productivity
Developer Tools
Artificial Intelligence
 by
aide
aide
aideHackable AI native editor
SOTA SWE by aide
aide
was hunted by
Michael Seibel
in Productivity, Developer Tools, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
sandeep pani
and
Naresh R
Featured on December 5th, 2024.
aide
It first launched on March 18th, 2024.
