Co-founder and CEO of Sorted
Hi Product Hunters, We're excited and immensely proud to share that Sorted³ is now available on macOS! It's been a long time coming, and we’re so ecstatic to finally have Sorted³ available on the Mac App Store. I’m also excited to announce another milestone: We've just surpassed 1 million downloads on the App Store since Sorted was born. We'd like to take this opportunity to thank all our super supportive users around the world for giving us invaluable feedback and encouragement throughout this project. On that note, I’d also like to thank each member of our team, new and old, for pooling together from across the world to make this launch possible. Kudos. With this launch, we've finally filled the Apple ecosystem. We now look forward to the future to work on our next milestone to help even more people achieve more focus and less stress through hyper-scheduling. ✅ Why we've built it Since the early days, we considered the Mac App to be an essential component of the overall Sorted experience. This started with building a native Mac App back in 2016 (to complement the very first version of Sorted). After launching Sorted³, we shifted our focus back to a native Mac experience, before learning about iPad Apps for Mac (with code name Mac Catalyst) at WWDC 2019. The following October, we decided to develop Sorted³ using Mac Catalyst as a more viable and long-term solution. Then Apple announced Optimized for Mac on Big Sur and we went all in. So, in short, Sorted³ for macOS is Optimized for Big Sur, sports native Apple Silicon and of course macOS Big Sur widgets. 💻 Benefits Sorted³ for Mac includes all the benefits and features of the iOS version: - Integrate tasks, calendar events and notes into a unified timeline - Effortlessly schedule your day using Auto Schedule based on how much time you have available - As plans change during the day, use *Magic Select* and Time Ruler to shift things around We've also introduced *Auto Backup* to add an extra layer of safety and peace of mind for our users. This gives you the ability to go back in time and restore previous versions of items that you may have accidentally deleted.
We're excited to release the Mac App. This has been in the works for a while. We've gone through 3 product iterations to get to where we are today. I hope you enjoy using Sorted³ across the Apple ecosystem. Please leave us a comment or product review. We'd love to hear what you think and see how you will use them together. P.S. The first 10 people to leave us a comment will receive a promo code to get Sorted³ PRO on Mac. We'll send you the code via Product Hunt Chats. Harry
The combination of these aspects is a much needed niche, context switching throughout the day can be both tiresome and annoying after a certain time, looking forward to testing the product out!
@david_zhou3 Thanks David. Exactly what we thought when we first built this for ourselves. Please do try it out and tell us what you think!