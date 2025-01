This is the latest launch from Sonauto See 1 previous launch

Sonauto v2 Beta The new best AI music model is free. Visit Upvote 64

Sonauto v2 is the new best AI music model, and it's completely free. It turns prompts, lyrics, or melodies into full songs in any style. For example, in seconds with Sonauto you can make an original birthday song for your friend, in the style of Frank Sinatra.

Meet the team Show more Show more

Built with Show more Show more