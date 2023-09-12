Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
E-Commerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Marketing
Finance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Solidroad
Solidroad
AI-powered role-play training for sales teams
Visit
Upvote 43
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
🚀 Solidroad is an AI conversation simulator. Like a flight simulator, but for sales calls. Top sales reps use it to practice their pitches, get tailored feedback on where to improve, and generally elevate their sales game. 📈
Launched in
Sales
SaaS
Artificial Intelligence
by
Solidroad
LeadrPro
Ad
Get paid $75 for your B2B SaaS feedback
About this launch
Solidroad
AI-powered role-play training for sales teams
0
reviews
42
followers
Follow for updates
Solidroad by
Solidroad
was hunted by
Rajiv Ayyangar
in
Sales
,
SaaS
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Patrick Finlay
and
Mark Hughes
. Featured on September 13th, 2023.
Solidroad
is not rated yet. This is Solidroad's first launch.
Upvotes
43
Comments
12
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report