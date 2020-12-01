discussion
Mariam Hakobyan
Maker
Maker, Co-Founder/CEO @ Softr.io
Hey Product Hunters! 👋 Finally, Softr 2.0 - The Web-App Builder is here! Thanks to all the feedback of our early users and the awesome community on our first product - the website builder, we have been hard at work iterating & building the more powerful product - the web-app builder. We are super happy to finally share it with all the makers & startups out here! Why Now? Tech trends are moving faster than education and skills. Today, people are stuck on Excel. Softr gives superpowers to everyone to build their own web-apps and start businesses. Soon, no-code will be a default skill in everyone’s CV! Why Softr? Easy & powerful - key words describing how we think when building Softr. We want to make software building, that’s so complex and difficult - so easy that anyone without any tech background, with zero learning curve can do. We hope we managed to achieve it with this new launch. With Softr, you can now build dynamic web-apps like Listings, Online Courses, Job Boards, Upvoting Sites, Events Directories, Service Marketplaces and more coming soon. *Web-App Functionality* 🤯 Unlimited Apps 🚀 6 Web-App Templates (Online Courses, Events Directory, No-Code Resources, Food Discovery, Upvoting Tools) 🧩 60+ Building Blocks (Listings, List Details, Forms, Email Capture, Product Features, etc) 💎 Native Airtable integration 🔎 Search, Filtering, Sorting out of the box 🔁 Complete control of the mapped fields (show/hide fields) 🎨 Complete control of the design of your listings / filters / search bar ✔️ 2-way interactive web-apps (Show data from & add data back to Airtable) 💠 Airtable custom views (Control what to show to end users) 👥 User Accounts (Coming Soon) 📆 Bookings (Coming Soon) #️⃣ Social (Commenting, Liking, Favouriting) (Coming Soon) *Core Functionality* 📱 Responsive by design 👥 Collaboration with your team members 📔 Multiple Pages 🚀 10 Website Templates (SaaS, Mobile, Landing, Portfolio) 🏞️ Free Stock Photos (Pexels) 💠 Free Icons Collection (Fontawesome) 🅿️ Free Fonts Collection (Google Fonts) ⛓️ Integrations (Zapier, Integromat, GoogleAnalytics, Mailchimp, Mailerlite, Hotjar, Crisp and more) 💳 Payments (Stripe, Paypal, Gumroad) ✉️ Email Capture (Collect your subscribers’ emails) 📝 Custom Forms (send data to any service e.g Airtable through Zapier, Integromat) 👩🏻💻 Custom Code (embed anything via custom code) SPECIAL LIFETIME DISCOUNT 👉 Sign-up TODAY and use any of the Web-App plans with a LIFETIME DISCOUNT. *What’s Next?* 💎 User Accounts, Bookings, Social (Commenting, Liking, Favouriting) and much more! *Follow for More Updates* Roadmap: https://www.softr.io/roadmap Blog: https://www.softr.io/blog Twitter: https://twitter.com/softr_io Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company... We would love to hear your feedback and suggestions! What are you missing today? What features do you wish existed? Share your thoughts and help us build the best no-code tool that you love! ✌️
I've been using Softr for a few months to build an app in the mental health space and it just blows me away how easy it is to create something functional that looks great! The team have done a great job and really looking forward to seeing where it goes. Well done Team Softr!
@newyspeaks thanks Dan! Your feedback has been very helpful!
Works like a charm! It's astonishing how easy you can link your Airtable data with a dynamic interface! Loved it!
WebApp building taken to a whole new level. Softr is second to none!
@david_arzumanyan thanks for the feedback!
It's getting better and better
@boris_adamyan thanks!