Najeeb Khan
Hey PH! 👋 Did you ever feel like you know the answer to your problem but just don't know how to get it out? I know how you feel. ***But first, I gotta give a shoutout to @chrismessina for hunting Socrat! 🙌 I'm Najeeb and I'm excited to share my latest project with you all! They say success leaves clues. So I started paying attention to startup experts and how they thought about problems. People like @JamesClear @andrewchen @naval @mwseibel @jason @eriktorenberg. What I found out was that the sharpest minds in startups and business ask questions differently to help run their company. So I started collecting these questions. 👨🏽🏫 For years whenever I'm hanging out with friends or at events, I always ask these questions to speakers, to get to know others better or even solve my own problems. Whenever I ask these questions, I always get complimented on my questions.👍🏽 I've been sharing these questions with friends privately if they ask, but now I want to make it more open allowing others to learn & use these questions from expert wisdom. So I challenged myself (non-programmer) to build a platform for these questions using no-code. 👨💻 After learning from a handful of no-code videos, I wanted to build a platform that's more open similar to the Agora (gathering place in ancient Greece) to bring together question lovers and inspire critical thinking like the great teachers of the past. Socrates was one such teacher who taught to explore complex ideas, to get to the truth of things, to open up issues and problems, to uncover assumptions, to analyze concepts. He was of the greatest teachers who taught by asking questions and thus drawing out answers from his students. Thus inspired by Socrates and his Socratic Questioning method, Socrat was born. 🎉 Socrat allows you to discover questions from startup experts and influencers to help solve your problems. These are insights from designers to marketers to CEOs. It's been 3 months in the making and it's an ongoing project that I'm aiming to improve constantly. I hope you explore the site and find the questions to help you overcome any problems that you have. If you have any good questions to add, I'd love to see you add it. For hunters only, I'm giving FREE lifetime access to Socrat. But only for the next few days. So explore the site and let know which question is your favorite to ask. Mine is "What would you do if you knew you wouldn't fail?" Also, if you have any suggestions/feedback at all on how to improve the site or even a slight change, I'd love to hear it 🙂 ❤️ Thanks for reading so far Najeeb "Questions" Khan
