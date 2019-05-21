Really Good Questions
Find curious questions powered by Twitter’s brightest minds.
#5 Product of the DayToday
Really Good Questions is a hand curated showcase on curiosity from Twitter’s most influential people. Get curious by searching for some of the best questions people asked on Twitter.
Sharath KurugantyMaker@5harath · Indie Maker. Runner-up @PH’s Makers Fest
Forgot to give a massive shoutout to @ajlkn 🙏 Really Good Questions is totally built on Carrd.co without writing a single line of code. I had the best experience in building this platform. Thanks to AJ for helping me when I'm stuck.
Sharath KurugantyMaker@5harath · Indie Maker. Runner-up @PH’s Makers Fest
Hey there Product Hunt 👋 Big shoutout to @shl for hunting Really Good Questions 🙌 I’m Sharath, a Nocode Maker, Product Enthusiast and Runner-up @ProductHunt’s Makers Festival(No-code edition). Today, I’m super excited to launch my 4th side project 🚀 Six months ago I challenged myself to built a product without writing code. Till date I made 3 of them and the joy in the journey of building something is beyond explanation. Not only I made these products but I also became active on Twitter and met so many like-minded people virtually (thanks to maker movement). Twitter is more than just a traditional social platform. There’s more value and quality in conversations that engage millions daily. Lately I observed a trend of people asking meaningful questions and getting tremendous responses in comments. Asking questions is one of the most prominent ways to cultivate knowledge. With the rise of tribes and communities, Twitter is becoming a medium where people find incredible value by simply asking questions. I wanted to capture this essence and curate them all in one place 💻 That’s how Really Good Questions is born💡It is a curated showcase on curiosity from Twitter’s brightest minds. Featuring questions from the most influential people like @eriktorenberg @rrhoover @JamesClear @andrewchen and many more, Really Good Questions opens up an opportunity to explore, learn and evolve. The platform allows people to discover most valuable questions which might be buried under Twitter feed. While I was working on this project I made a list of Influencers whose impact is significant on Twitter. I have dedicated a page so that you can follow them 👍 Shoutout 📢to @diana_valeanu for Absurd Illustrations, whole Twitter community for helping me curate the valuable questions and this platform would have not been built without some amazing contributors who influence the world(via tweets) in a better way. I will keep the showcase curious and fresh. If there are any important questions out there that I’m missing and you feel should be a part of the site? Or any suggestions/feedback you have? Let me know, I'd love to hear it! 🙏 Thank you for reading ❤️
Vinzenz Palom@vinzenz_preiss1
Interesting Idea!
Araks Nalbandyan@araks_nalbandyan
Just signed up! seems like a very cool idea
