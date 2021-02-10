Social Templates Bundle for Instagram

discussion
Andrey Pudov
Maker
Developer at Craftwork
Hey hunters! We use Instagram every day We concluded that we need something that will help us to deal with our Instagram profile and save our time. And we started creating templates for Instagram posts and stories. So now we have 4 packages with their own style and unique layouts. Each style presented in both bright and pastel colors. You can find the perfect one from old-school pixels to trendy gradients. Just to make your content look super beautiful. Today we’re presenting one big Bundle of all templates for your Instagram profile. It’s the one product that gonna save your time in creating beautiful posts for Instagram easily. And of course it’s about great economy by getting all 240 templates in a single bundle. Social Bundle perfectly works for both personal and business accounts. Compatible with Figma, Sketch, Adobe XD. Post wonderful shots and mention @getcraftwork on Instagram. But first ☝️leave your comment below 😜 We’re really interested what do you think. Want to get more stuff in a lower price? Go to our website and get any Craftwork product with a 30% discount by promo code «ph-30».
Cool pack, thanks
@vova_krasilnikov Thank you!
The tool is very useful...
@kevin_david_k thank you! Glad you like it 😊