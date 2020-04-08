Social Games in Slack

Discussion
ash bhoopathy
Hunter
We've used Polly on our team since the early days to manage our remote team. I got a sneak peek at this tool and I'm pretty excited to try this out with our team. Obviously the games are particularly useful during Covid lockdowns, but naturally people are going to love playing these games to improve culture and team dynamics in the hybrid-remote world we're quickly adapting to.
Maker
Hey Product Hunt, we're excited to show our new social games product here today! From the beginning, Polly has been used to run fun polls amongst peers. Given that teams are spending more time on Slack than ever before, we decided to harness some of that fun and make games that really let you kick back with your team. Today we’re launching three social gaming products: 🧠 Trivia: play in teams or every person for themselves across dozens of categories like WWE, 90s Movies, Music from the 80s, cats, and even geometry! 🏆 Employee Awards Game Show: Most likely to get photobombed by a pet during a call? Who’s got the best virtual background on Zoom? Best Emoji Game? Vote and play in an interactive game in Slack across a number of award categories. 🔥 Hot Takes: Debate whether Adam Sandler movies are actually good, or whether pineapple belongs on pizza. Have Polly inject a random Hot Take to spark a conversation. To help teams stay connected as they adapt to remote work, we’re also offering the following promos: • To the PH community, we’re granting 25% off to the first 100 PH users on any one of our annual plans. Use code POLLY_PH_SOCIAL_25 • EDUs and NPs: we’ll be giving you our Social Games away for free for the next 3 months, and offering a 75% discount thereafter • For those new to remote work, we’ve partnered with Slack to offer Polly users a 25% discount off eligible upgrades of Slack for 12 months (offer expires April 30, 2020) Looking forward to hearing from the community and the Polly user base!
