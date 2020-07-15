SnoopReport
Hey product hunters community, I'm here to introduce you The Instagram activity tracker. We believe it's the only tool allowing to see anyone's likes and follows on Instagram without any app installation. Who would use that? Service is used widely by different businesses to keep track of the trends, interests and behaviour insights of the audience, partners, customers, both current and potential. You can track one to tens of thousands Instagram users in one account. We provide data in convenient and beautiful weekly and monthly graphic reports as well as CSV reports with additional data for in-dept analysis. Recently we've rolled out a daily Instagram actions notification feature for those who can't wait a week to see the data. We are developing the retrospective analysis tool, allowing to see anyone's instagram actions performed in the past. Will release it later this summer. So if you would like to: - See what anyone* likes and follows on Instagram - Get your audience Instagram behaviour insights - Get weekly, monthly Instagram user's activity reports - Get daily Instagram users' activity notifications Please check our service out. *except of private accounts, we don't track them. We hope this resource will help building better communication strategies for businesses and individuals across the world. Thank you for taking a look.
Now I can pursue my dream of being the CEO of stalking, thanks! 🧐
