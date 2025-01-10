Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
SmolAgents
SmolAgents
Powerful AI agents, minimal code, on Hugging Face framework
Visit
Upvote 74
Smolagents's Guides and News - HuggingFace's NEW Agent Framework ，Create Powerful AI Agents with Minimal Effort
Free
Launch tags:
Developer Tools
•
Artificial Intelligence
•
Tech
Meet the team
Show more
Show more
About this launch
SmolAgents
SmolAgents
Follow
74
Points
3
Comments
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
SmolAgents by
SmolAgents
was hunted by
YoYo
in
Developer Tools
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Tech
. Featured on January 11th, 2025.
SmolAgents
is not rated yet. This is SmolAgents's first launch.