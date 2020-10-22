discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Felix Böck
Maker
CEO & Founder at ChopValue
🎈
Hey Product Hunters! Felix here, CEO and Founder of ChopValue. I’m super excited to be here! At ChopValue, we have always wanted to make a difference by redefining the term waste to resource. The result was SMĪLE—the only climate-positive modular shelving system proudly made of 4,276 recycled chopsticks and construction steel. With each SMĪLE we store around 6.5 kg of CO2 that otherwise would've been released into the atmosphere. But SMĪLE isn’t about sustainability only. It’s also about a high quality, superior design, and unlimited creativity. With its sleek lines, minimalist, space-saving, and durable design, SMĪLE ideally fits any interior—whether it’s your bedroom, living room, kitchen, children’s room, hallway, office, or business space. And it’s modular too! Create your own combination with the boards, choose your favorite colors and sizes, and mix and match different units to create your own timeless design. To bring incredible comfort and a positive climate home to each of our backers, in the most climate positive way, we are now live on Kickstarter. Check it out, and join us in creating the most climate positive conversation piece! Let me know if you have any questions or suggestions. Felix
Share
Danie Goin
How do you clean the chopsticks?
Share
Felix Böck
Maker
CEO & Founder at ChopValue
🎈
@daniegoin When we align the chopsticks through our shaker table, anything that doesn’t belong is removed by hand - we don’t use any chemicals or water to clean to avoid any further process of energy or waste streams. The next step is to press them into tiles, which are the working base of all our products. We coat the chopsticks in a water-based resin, which are then transferred into an oven for drying, and into our hydraulic press, both of which are at high temperatures. Imagine tons of pressure and high heat applied on the material over six hours - that sterilizes and removes any trails of contamination or bacteria in our newly formed tiles.
Share
Clifford Geheefounder/partner @stellarbaseinc
Do you have other color options?
Share