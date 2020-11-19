  1. Home
  2.  → Smart Templates by Sarbacane

Smart Templates by Sarbacane

Get customized email marketing templates from a URL 💌

Smart templates generates beautiful responsive email templates in seconds. Fill in your website's URL and get several ready-to-use email marketing templates customized with your colors, logo and more – as if by magic 🧙 | smart-templates.com
Software erstellt automatisch E-Mail-TemplatesMit dem Podcast von Reise vor9 landet Ihre Werbebotschaft direkt auf den Ohren von Entscheidern und Meinungsträgern der Reiseindustrie. Außerdem erscheint Ihr Firmenname im täglichen Hinweis auf den Podcast im Newsletter von Reise vor9. Hier die Details: Reise vor9
Un générateur d'e-mails personnalisés chez Sarbacane - Le Monde InformatiqueL'éditeur de logiciels de marketing direct Sarbacane a mis à jour sa solution avec Smart Templates. Dans sa version 6.5, cette fonction permet de générer des modèles d'e-mailing personnalisés en se basant simplement sur l'URL d'un site web.
Mailify lanza el primer algoritmo generador de emails personalizadosLa funcionalidad Smart Templates de Mailify analiza los sitios web y sugiere automáticamente plantillas de email y newsletters personalizadas y listas para usar y enviar Esta tecnología única no requiere ninguna preparación previa y es incluso hasta divertida: cualquiera puede probarla con un solo clic en smart-templates.com.
French Email Firm Offers Algorithm-Driven TemplatesFrench email provider Mailify by Sarbacane is offering a personalization service fueled by automation. The new tool, Smart Templates, analyzes websites and suggests customized and email and newsletter templates that are ready to send, the company says. Users can generate a dozen templates by entering the URL of a website.
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
26 Reviews5.0/5
Romain Cauchy
Maker
Marketing manager @Sarbacane
Hi Hunters 👋 First of all, we'd like to address a warm thank you to @chrismessina for hunting us! You guessed it, Smart Templates allows you to automagically 🧙 generate ready-to-send email marketing templates. Based on a website's URL, our algorithms detect the logo, its main color and style guide and social networks. For now we have 14 fully responsive templates with real content (no lorem ipsum) and each one has been thought out for a specific purpose. Smart Templates is a side project born at Sarbacane's headquarters in France. We develop many digital marketing-related solutions since 2001, 📧 email marketing being our main field of expertise along with 📱 SMS marketing and 🤖 automation. Some backstory here: Smart Templates was initially conceived to be featured on our main app, Mailify. The idea was to help our users save time with the creation / design part of their email and newsletter templates, but also provide them professionaly-optimized models. When our dev team started working hard on the project and incorporating smart algorithms, we were blown away by its potential and decided to make it public so it could exist out of Mailify. Actually, it is now kind of a front door to it. That means if you sign up to Mailify, you'll be able to modify the templates with our powerful email builder. We'd love to hear your feedbacks as we plan on carrying on with development and updates, especially on the website detection and personalization of the templates (images, colors, links, texts...). Please submit your ideas! By the way, ST is available in English, French, German, Spanish, Portugese and Dutch. Comments are more than welcomed :) 💌💌💌💌💌💌 Thanks!
Share
Paul de Fombelle
Maker
Sarbacane Group
Hello PH! We feel great to be here today, thank you @chrismessina 🙏 We'd love to see how good are the results for your website, and how we could improve them. Share your results, it works with https://smart-templates.com/?url= Cheers from France! 💌
Share
Bernard Pivot
🎈
Ecrivain bro' !
Amazing product ! Easy to use, professional, perfect for my team... Great job guys !
Share
Romain Cauchy
Maker
Marketing manager @Sarbacane
@bernard_pivot Thank you very much Bernard!!
Share
Arthur OllierCEO @Datananas
Such a crazy feature to make your marketing campaign powerful! Love it.
Share
Romain Cauchy
Maker
Marketing manager @Sarbacane
@arthur_ollier Thank you Arthur!
Share
Bruno Almeras
🎈
hello
thanks, will definitely give it a try, seems to be quick to deliver
Share