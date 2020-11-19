Smart Templates by Sarbacane

Smart templates generates beautiful responsive email templates in seconds. Fill in your website's URL and get several ready-to-use email marketing templates customized with your colors, logo and more – as if by magic 🧙 | smart-templates.com
Romain Cauchy
MakerMarketing manager @Sarbacane
Hi Hunters 👋 First of all, we'd like to address a warm thank you to @chrismessina for hunting us! You guessed it, Smart Templates allows you to automagically 🧙 generate ready-to-send email marketing templates. Based on a website's URL, our algorithms detect the logo, its main color and style guide and social networks. For now we have 14 fully responsive templates with real content (no lorem ipsum) and each one has been thought out for a specific purpose. Smart Templates is a side project born at Sarbacane's headquarters in France. We develop many digital marketing-related solutions since 2001, 📧 email marketing being our main field of expertise along with 📱 SMS marketing and 🤖 automation. Some backstory here: Smart Templates was initially conceived to be featured on our main app, Mailify. The idea was to help our users save time with the creation / design part of their email and newsletter templates, but also provide them professionaly-optimized models. When our dev team started working hard on the project and incorporating smart algorithms, we were blown away by its potential and decided to make it public so it could exist out of Mailify. Actually, it is now kind of a front door to it. That means if you sign up to Mailify, you'll be able to modify the templates with our powerful email builder. We'd love to hear your feedbacks as we plan on carrying on with development and updates, especially on the website detection and personalization of the templates (images, colors, links, texts...). Please submit your ideas! By the way, ST is available in English, French, German, Spanish, Portugese and Dutch. Comments are more than welcomed :) 💌💌💌💌💌💌 Thanks!
Hello PH! We feel great to be here today, thank you @chrismessina 🙏 We'd love to see how good are the results for your website, and how we could improve them. Share your results, it works with https://smart-templates.com/?url= Cheers from France! 💌
Amazing product ! Easy to use, professional, perfect for my team... Great job guys !
@bernard_pivot Thank you very much Bernard!!
Such a crazy feature to make your marketing campaign powerful! Love it.
@arthur_ollier Thank you Arthur!
thanks, will definitely give it a try, seems to be quick to deliver