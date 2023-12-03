Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
E-Commerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Marketing
Finance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage.
Learn more in our privacy settings.
No thanks
Accept all cookies
Home
→
Product
→
Smart Tales
Ranked #4 for today
Smart Tales
Fun STEM & reading learning for kids aged 2-11
Visit
Upvote 76
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Smart Tales is an award winning educational app engaging kids 2-11 in a captivating world of characters, animations, and storytelling to foster a love for math, science, and reading, with tailored challenges for each age group.
Launched in
Android
Kids
Education
+1 by
Smart Tales
About this launch
Smart Tales
Fun STEM & reading learning for kids aged 2-11
0
reviews
101
followers
Follow for updates
Smart Tales by
Smart Tales
was hunted by
Massimo Michetti
in
Android
,
Kids
,
Education
. Made by
Massimo Michetti
and
Cristina Angelillo
. Featured on December 4th, 2023.
Smart Tales
is not rated yet. This is Smart Tales's first launch.
Upvotes
76
Comments
29
Day rank
#4
Week rank
#4
Report