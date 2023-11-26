Products
This is the latest launch from MindPal
See MindPal ’s 6 previous launches
Smart Notes by MindPal

The working memory for your AI second brain

Never lose a brilliant idea again—instantly capture and refine your thoughts on the go with an AI copilot. Seamlessly search through and chat with them later for a productive workflow.
Launched in
Productivity
Notes
Artificial Intelligence
 by
MindPal
About this launch
MindPal
MindPal Build AI agents for your tasks, with your data
1.1K
followers
Smart Notes by MindPal by
MindPal
was hunted by
Tham (Sylvia) Nguyen
in Productivity, Notes, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Tham (Sylvia) Nguyen
and
Mai Quang Tuan
. Featured on November 27th, 2023.
MindPal
is rated 4.8/5 by 16 users. It first launched on March 18th, 2023.
