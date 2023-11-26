Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
E-Commerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Marketing
Finance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
This is the latest launch from MindPal
See MindPal ’s 6 previous launches →
Home
→
Product
→
Smart Notes by MindPal
Smart Notes by MindPal
The working memory for your AI second brain
Visit
Upvote 10
40% OFF
•
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Never lose a brilliant idea again—instantly capture and refine your thoughts on the go with an AI copilot. Seamlessly search through and chat with them later for a productive workflow.
Launched in
Productivity
Notes
Artificial Intelligence
by
MindPal
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
MindPal
Build AI agents for your tasks, with your data
16
reviews
1.1K
followers
Follow for updates
Smart Notes by MindPal by
MindPal
was hunted by
Tham (Sylvia) Nguyen
in
Productivity
,
Notes
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Tham (Sylvia) Nguyen
and
Mai Quang Tuan
. Featured on November 27th, 2023.
MindPal
is rated
4.8/5 ★
by 16 users. It first launched on March 18th, 2023.
Upvotes
10
Comments
5
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report