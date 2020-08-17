  1. Home
Smart Live Meetings by Vidlogs

AI-powered Live Meetings for Productive Remote Teams

Vidlogs converts your team meetings to asynchronous, long-tail conversations. Start instant meetings with your team or Catchup later with AI transcripts, async videos & persistent chats. Reduce stress in recalling meeting takeaways, even if you miss a meeting.
Why did we create Vidlogs?We created Vidlogs because as a remote team working from home in the time of COVID-19 we discovered we needed it ourselves. When the lockdown came our small product team, spread across three continents and spanning six time zones, quickly found ourselves spending a crazy number of hours a day on video calls - sometimes as many as 5-7 calls each day.
👋 Really excited to welcome a limited number of beta users (no limits plan for free!) to try Vidlogs, and share feedback or suggest new features 🤞. Just drop me a reply here if you'd like to try it for your team.
It’s difficult to get everyone on call at same time, or if they missed the meeting, sending Slack or Emails about the key points in all these conversations. I bet many of you are facing similar problems in keeping work-from-home teams on same page, say if you have a sales team all working from home talking to customers. Or you teach a class of students jumping from one meeting link after another on Zoom or Meet. We created Vidlogs as an in-house solution to record and transcribe each important meeting and securely share within our team in a secure Facebook-like feed. We have a small remote team spread across three continents and multiple timezones - and each of us is on 5-8 Zoom or Google Hangout calls everyday.
This looks like a really cool fusion between slack and zoom. I think the video transcripts will be super useful especially if the recorded database is searchable. Congrats to the makers for building this!
