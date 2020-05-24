Smart Create by OFFEO
Hi Hunters! I am David, co-founder of OFFEO. Previously, our work revolves around creating motion graphics videos for clients and agencies. We thought that there must be a way for more businesses to benefit from the power of animated videos, without the restriction of generic settings and restrictive templates. OFFEO is created to enable anyone without any design skills to create compelling videos easily. We are thankful for the community members and users who have given us valuable feedback. Smart Create is made to shorten the time you need for your creative process, so you can create more and test more, in less time. Smart Create is easy to use. 1) Upload a Product Image 2) Smart Create generate recommended designs for you 3) Choose a suitable template and customise for your campaign. This is just the beginning, Smart Create will get smarter and friendlier. Expect to see more sizes and dimensions, more creative categories and personalised brand kit, so every creation is consistent for your brand. Any feedback and suggestions are welcome! Thank you @kevin for the honorable hunt! and thank you hunters for looking out for us.
