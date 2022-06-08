Products
Home
Product
Small World
Ranked #20 for today
Small World
Keep track of friends around the world
Small World makes it easy to make new friends and stay in touch with old ones. The app displays your friends' Twitter locations on a map, and it automatically notifies you when you're in the same city.
Launched in
Twitter
Travel
Maps
Small World
About this launch
Small World by
Small World
Devon Zuegel
Twitter
Travel
Maps
Devon Zuegel
. Featured on June 9th, 2022.
Small World
is not rated yet. This is Small World's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Comments
2
Daily rank
#20
Weekly rank
#58
